Jackson firefighters putting out tire fire on Valley Street

Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

JACKSON, MIssissippi (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are battling a tire fire this morning.

The blaze is located at The Can Man on Valley Street in Jackson.

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters were on the scene at 7:02am and they are still actively working to put out the fire.

