JATRAN restoring some bus routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s good news for some JATRAN riders, the city is bringing back some old bus routes.

JATRAN has recently added several buses to the fleet, including two new ones. We are told the price tag for the new buses is around $750,000.

Officials say adding the buses will help improve their transit services for Jackson citizens. Now JATRAN officals say they can restore four routes that have been down since last summer. One passenger WJTV spoke with said commuting will now be easier and quicker.

The service for the new routes will begin Monday.