JPD officer Allen Harper laid to rest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An officer who died from the injuries he received in a motorcycle crash was laid to rest Friday.

The funeral for Cpl. Allen Harper, Jr. was held at New Horizon Church International.

Cpl. Allen Harper (Photo: JPD)

WJTV crews caught some of the funeral procession going down I-220 Tuesday afternoon. Both sides of traffic halted as other officers escorted Harper’s body down the highway.

Harper was off-duty when he was in a wreck on April 1, riding his motorcycle. He died in the hospital days later from his injuries.

Many people, including Harper’s family, described him as a passionate person who lived his life and his job. He worked for the Jackson Police Department for 22 years.

 

