JPD officer Allen Harper laid to rest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An officer who died from the injuries he received in a motorcycle crash was laid to rest Friday.

The funeral for Cpl. Allen Harper, Jr. was held at New Horizon Church International.

WJTV crews caught some of the funeral procession going down I-220 Tuesday afternoon. Both sides of traffic halted as other officers escorted Harper’s body down the highway.

Harper was off-duty when he was in a wreck on April 1, riding his motorcycle. He died in the hospital days later from his injuries.

Many people, including Harper’s family, described him as a passionate person who lived his life and his job. He worked for the Jackson Police Department for 22 years.