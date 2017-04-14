Madison Police warn drivers to remove valuables out of cars

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department is warning drivers to remove all their valuables in their cars before they lock up.

The warning comes after recent thefts in the city. Investigators are warning those in the Northbay Subdivision.

We’re told some arrests were made, but police haven’t released any additional information.

Over in Rankin County, we’re told there were auto burglaries in the Baker Lane Farms area and Meadowview Lane.

Police say just because you live in a low crime area or gated community, you should still take out all the valuables in your car and don’t leave them there overnight.