Mississippi College carjacking suspect arrested in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with the carjacking that happened at Mississippi College was taken into custody in Iowa.

U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Omar Bankhead was arrested outside of a department store on Wednesday in Iowa City.

On April 2, an MC student was carjacked on campus at the parking garage. Officers released surveillance photos of Bankhead and named him as a suspect.

On April 6, the Moline, Illinois Police Department reported that officers had located a white 2015 KIA Optima, which is the same vehicle Bankhead allegedly carjacked in Mississippi. Bankhead was not with the vehicle.

On Wednesday, authorities learned that Bankhead might be near the University of Iowa. Just before 4 p.m., officers saw Bankhead outside a department store located on Highway 1 West in Iowa City.

He was arrested without incident. Bankhead was transported to the Johnson County Jail in Iowa City where he is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.