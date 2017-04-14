Reward offered for info on man accused of stealing steaks

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for stealing steaks.

The sheriff’s deparmtent said the man in the surveillance photo has went to a grocery story twice and stole packages of steaks. We’re told they are valued at about $100.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. The tip will be kept anonymous. Anyone who doesn’t want a reward can call investigations at 601-636-1761.