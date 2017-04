JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are reported on I-55 at Daniel Lake Boulevard near Exit 90B in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the right lane of southbound traffic is blocked. At this time delays are approximately 55 minutes in duration.

A crash has been reported in the area. There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

WJTV is en route to the scene. More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.