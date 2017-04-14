West Rankin Utility Authority to no longer use Jackson wasterwater plant

Related Coverage Jackson leaders upset that West Rankin Utility Authority wants to build wastewater treatment

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The West Rankin Utility Authority says they will no longer use Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant.

The president of the group, Mark Scarborough, sent a letter to Mayor Tony Yarber saying they will build their own facility. They believe this is the best decision for their rate payers.

West Rankin Utility Authority has been paying jackson about $5 million a year, to treat county wastewater. Jackson leaders say this move will add to rankin county customers’ expenses.

WJTV reached out to city offficals about change. Sheen Lewis, a spokesperson for the city rreleased this statement:

It is unfortunate that the West Rankin Utility Authority has decided to end negotiations with the City of Jackson and build its own wastewater treatment plant. This decision will have a negative impact on the City of Jackson and a potentially greater detriment to tax payers in Rankin County who will ultimately have to foot the bill to pay for the building and maintenance of such a plant. The City of Jackson stands ready to resume negotiations with the West Rankin Utility Authority as it’s beneficial to tax payers of both Rankin County and Jackson. In the meantime the City of Jackson will continue to pursue current opportunities to create new partnerships.

Read the full letter below.