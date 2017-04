WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff, Martin Pace, confirms an inmate died after being transported to a local hospital.

We’re told it happened more than a week ago.

Pace says an inmate became ill at the County jail and was taken to a local hospital.

The inmate was then transported to Jackson hospital and put in state custody, because he was a state inmate. He later died.

Pace is still waiting on an autopsy from MBI to confirm a cause of death.