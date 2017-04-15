Breaking: Brookhaven teen killed while driving to prom

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lincoln County Medical examiner confirms, 18-year-old, Brittney Hill was killed Friday night on her way to prom.

The wreck happened Friday night around 6:30 on Zetus Rd. west of Jackson Liberty Rd.

Hill was a Brookhaven High School student.

Officials say Hill was driving by herself to prom when she was killed in a wreck with another car.

The driver of the other car is 45-year-old man. We’re told he was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson with injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Hill was taken to King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, where she was put on life support and later died.

Hill’s body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.