Pedestrian Killed in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened over the weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers got a call about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Mississippi Highway 553 Saturday morning.

According to investigators, Johnny Lee Beverly was walking northbound when the vehicle crossed lanes, and hit him. Beverly was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers are working now to reconstruct the accident.

We have not been given any details about the vehicle involved.