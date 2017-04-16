Breaking: Jackson Fire Officials investigating a hotel fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters arrived at the Fairfield Inn at 5723 I-55 North just before 11 Saturday night.

A fire was reported on the second floor of the hotel. Firefighters entered the room and reported all clear on the search and found a small fire in the bathroom.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and reported the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

The fire was contained to the bathroom with no extension.

Firefighters summoned a fire investigator to the scene and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.