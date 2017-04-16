Cleveland Police: Man killed 74 year old on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJTV) – Cleveland Police officers are currently investigating a homicide they say was filmed on Facebook Live.

They’re currently looking for Steve Stephens. Police describe him as 6’1, 244 pounds with a full beard. Investigators say Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Goodwin, Sr. while streaming it live on Facebook.

We’re told Stephens claimed he committed multiple homicides which are not verified at this time.

We’re told Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with a temp tag and considered armed and dangerous.