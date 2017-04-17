1 arrested in fatal Jefferson County hit & run

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened over the weekend in Jefferson County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry said 29-year-old Jawonski Williams was arrested Saturday night just after 10 p.m.

He is facing the felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Saturday around 10:30 a.m., MHP was called to MS Highway 533 to investigate a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

25-year-old Johnny Lee Beverly was walking on the north bound side when he was struck by a vehicle traveling South. MHP said the car crossed over the center line and hit Beverly.

Witnesses told officers they heard a crash around 1:30 a.m. on the same day; when they went to check it out, they didn’t see anyone.

Beverly died at the scene.

Williams was taken to the Jefferson County jail.

