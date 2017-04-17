Beware: Small bear spotted wandering downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A wildlife biologist is warning people not to feed a young bear that has been wandering the streets of one Mississippi city.

The Natchez Democrat reports local residents captured video of the black bear walking Sunday in downtown Natchez.

Bob Strader, who’s retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says bears recently emerged from hibernation and this one is probably looking to establish a home range.

Strader says food left outside for stray cats could encourage the bear to become dependent on handouts – and that would bring “nothing good for people or the bear.”

The small-bear sighting comes less than two weeks after a bear weighing 468 pounds (212 kilograms) was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle on a highway in nearby Wilkinson county.