Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland

FILE PHOTO - US Army 2nd Battalion, 10th Regiment, 10th Brigade UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a joint US-Romanian air assault exercise at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, eastern Romania, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) – Authorities say a military helicopter has crashed in southern Maryland.

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. He says state police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, says he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

 

