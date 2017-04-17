Cell phone stolen from Ridgeland business; Police seek identity of 2 men

By Published:
Photo: Ridgeland Police

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police are conducting a theft investigation.

Officers said on March 28, the two people in the surveillance photos are wanted in connection with the theft of cell phone from a Ridgeland business.

Anyone with any information on the identity of either person, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 856-5210.

Cell phone theft investigation

