Cell phone stolen from Ridgeland business; Police seek identity of 2 men

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police are conducting a theft investigation.
Officers said on March 28, the two people in the surveillance photos are wanted in connection with the theft of cell phone from a Ridgeland business.
Anyone with any information on the identity of either person, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 856-5210.
Cell phone theft investigation
Cell phone theft investigation x
Latest Galleries
-
Cell phone theft investigation
-
North Street water pump
-
Natchez convenience store robbery
-
Natchez convenience store robbery
-
Natchez Trace Crash 04132017
-
Medical marijuana, guns seized in Adams County bust
-
MDOC Leakesville shakedown
-
Crash Daniel Lake and Terry Road 04122017
-
Canton flooding
-
Retaining wall falls in Vicksburg during overnight storms
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.