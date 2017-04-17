Lee County woman sentenced to prison for embezzling vulnerable adult

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Lee County woman is sentenced to prison for embezzlement and ordered to pay $162,000 in restitution to the victim.

A judge sentenced 66-year-old Dorothy Whaley to 10 years in prison with five of those years suspended, Attorney General Jim Hood said.

She was convicted on one count of embezzlement.

Whaley must pay $1,000 in fines, $200 for investigative costs and $100 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Additionally, she must pay full restitution of $162,000 to the victim.

The defendant and her daughter were arrested on February 13, 2014.

In addition to the embezzlement count, Whaley was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person.

At the time of the crime, Whaley was serving as a caretaker for a woman with dementia.

An investigation revealed that Whaley and her daughter exploited the victim in taking approximately $162,000 from the victim’s checking accounts and retirement savings and converting them to their own use.

The AG’s office said Whaley also quitclaimed two of the victim’s properties to herself. The value of the properties exceeded $200,000.

In August 2016, April Whaley. Dorothy Whaley’s daughter entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve one year in prison and ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution following her conviction of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

“It is truly tragic when a caretaker, like a parasite, preys on his or her vulnerable charge, and I thank Judge Gardner for sentencing this defendant to pay full restitution, and time to serve in prison,” Attorney General Jim Hood said. “I encourage family members and friends to thoroughly check the employment background and call the references of anyone hired to provide caregiving services to a vulnerable person. If you suspect that a neighbor, friend or loved one is being preyed upon by a caregiver or service provider, call my office.