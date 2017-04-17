HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.

The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

41-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge

49-year-old James L. Little is wanted for failure to appear in court on a looting charge.

32-year-old Jospeh Butler is wanted for failure to appear in court for a motor vehicle theft charge.

30-year-old Justin Rawls is wanted for failure to appear in court for a auto burlgary charge, and failure to registure as a sex offender

Anyone with information that can help authorities find these Most Wanted Suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 41-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge 49-year-old James L. Little is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court on a looting charge. 32-year-old Jospeh Butler is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a motor vehicle theft charge. 30-year-old Justin Rawls is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a auto burlgary charge, and failure to registure as a sex offender 56-year-old Jerry Johnson was indicted for felony shoplifting. Autorities said he is a habitual offender. He is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept) 27-year-old Matthew Delvin Williams was wanted for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, having no license, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. He's wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office) 43-year-old Lucy Rebecca Smith was indicted for possession of meth. She is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department) 33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods in Hinds County. 28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in Rankin County 42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief in Rankin County. 38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin Countyk. 28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary 47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm 30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery. Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD). 53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD) 22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO) 52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO) 48-year-old Rickey Levone Stevenson is wanted for carjacking. (Photo: HCSO) Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO) Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO) Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO) Maurice Avant Diane Coleman-Brooks

.