MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.
The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 41-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge
- 49-year-old James L. Little is wanted for failure to appear in court on a looting charge.
- 32-year-old Jospeh Butler is wanted for failure to appear in court for a motor vehicle theft charge.
- 30-year-old Justin Rawls is wanted for failure to appear in court for a auto burlgary charge, and failure to registure as a sex offender
Anyone with information that can help authorities find these Most Wanted Suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
