Police: Skeletal remains found on a Lee County Road

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered off a field road in Lee County.

News outlets report that Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says two people were traveling along a field road when they discovered a body east of Saltillo on Saturday.

Johnson says the body has been there a more than a few weeks, but less than a year. He says, the area is heavily wooded and animals had disturbed the remains.

Authorities say they’re collecting evidence and will send it off to the state crime lab to determine the identity and cause of death.

Johnson says they’re asking agencies and people who know of a missing person to contact the department.