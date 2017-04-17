Sewer repairs on Daniel Circle in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sewer repairs are being made in one Jackson neighborhood.

Neighbors on Daniel Circle in South Jackson said the work in that area started about a month ago with some dirt work and up until the last couple of days.

There was a large pile of dirt as high as a car piled up on the street. But now, City of Jackson workers are digging up and putting in a new pipe. That’s something that neighbor Dexter Pritchard says is needed.

“The city sewer truck has been coming here about every week for almost a month,” Pritchard said. “They came, I think it was last night they come with the sewer truck and probably cleaned the pipes out.”

The city says they’re replacing about 400 feet of sanitary sewer line that collapsed due to deterioration.

They expect the project to be done at the beginning of next week.