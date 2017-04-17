Sweetgum Lane house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Florence.

Firefighters went to a home on Sweetgum Lane early Monday morning to put out the flames.

When WJTV crews arrived on the scene, smoke was still coming from the house.

WJTV is working to get more information about the fire. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

