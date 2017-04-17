Two killed in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A single-car crash has taken the life of two people in Rankin County.

It happened in the 1800 block of Shell Oil Road.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the call came in around 8:30 p.m.

First responders said a Chevrolet impala appeared to have run off the road, flipped on its side, and struck some trees.

Officials say the male driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shell Oil Fire Department, Robinhood Fire Department, Pafford Ambulance and Rankin EOC responded with deputies.

The accident is under investigation.

