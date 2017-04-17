Woman charged with jumping barrier outside White House fence

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this April 17, 2016 file photo, people visit the south lawn during the annual White House Spring Garden tours in Washington. (AP Photo/Estelle Doro)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Authorities say a woman has been charged after jumping over a temporary barrier outside the White House fence.

Nicole Mainor of the U.S. Secret Service said Monday that it happened Sunday afternoon on the north side of the White House.

Mainor says the woman jumped the bike rack-style barrier outside the fence around White House grounds. She says the woman was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

Mainor says the area was closed temporarily, but reopened about a half hour later.

The incident was first reported by “The Washington Post.”

 

