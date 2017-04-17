Youth Mayoral Forum held at Provine High

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ten Jackson mayoral candidates are attending a forum hosted by the Mississippi Youth Media Project.

The forum was held at Provine High School and started at 4:30 p.m.

The students got the chance to question the candidates about issues that affect them.

Get a list of candidates running for Mayor in Jackson here.

