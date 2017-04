JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a business burglary on Bailey Avenue

The owner of Magic Spot Bar & Grill said the burglar came in through a wall and broke a water pipe inside the business.

The broken pipe flooded the business.

We’re told the burlgar only stole about $40.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the break-in contact police.