Classmates wear red in honor of teen killed in crash on prom night

WJTV Published:

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV ) — It was the first day back on campus for students at Brookhaven High School after a fatal accident.

That prom-night accident claimed the life of junior, Brittney Hill. Tuesday er classmates honored her by wearing red.

The 18-year-old on her way to prom Friday night. We are told the two-car wreck happened on Zetus Road. Hill died after being put on life support.

Brookhaven Principal David Martin said it had been an emotional weekend dealing with Hill’s death. Tuesday students took a moment of silence to remember the junior scholar-athlete.

“Having the weekend where they’ve already met with the ministers and youth ministers and parents it made it a little easier to come back to school after a couple of days, but it’s still always going to have an effect,” he said. “It will continue as we go through this year, graduation, awards days all those things have an effect on the kids.”

 

