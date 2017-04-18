17-year-old killed in Ventura Drive shooting; JPD searching for shooter

UPDATE: 04/18/2017 9:39am JPD has identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old Rodney Byther. Police are searching for a black pickup truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to their investigation is asked to call police at: (601) 960.1234 or (601) 355.TIPS (8477).
Original Story:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Ventura Drive.
Commander Tyree Jones confirmed that a man was shot on Ventura ner Catalina Drive.
The victim died at the scene.
JPD says this is the 19th homicide for 2017.
