17-year-old killed in Ventura Drive shooting; JPD searching for shooter

UPDATE: 04/18/2017 9:39am JPD has identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old Rodney Byther. Police are searching for a black pickup truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to their investigation is asked to call police at: (601) 960.1234 or (601) 355.TIPS (8477).

Jackson police have taped off the corner of Ventura and Catalina. The coroner has been called. pic.twitter.com/VAxmcZQGbQ — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) April 18, 2017

Victim identified as Rodney Byther-17. Anyone w/ information is asked to call police, 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS. https://t.co/e57QyGQNJV — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 18, 2017

17 year old victim Rodney byther – shot and killed on Ventura dr. This is JPD's 19th homicide. Looking for a black pickup truck @WJTV — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) April 18, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Ventura Drive.

Commander Tyree Jones confirmed that a man was shot on Ventura ner Catalina Drive.

The victim died at the scene.

JPD says this is the 19th homicide for 2017.

WJTV has a crew at the scene.

We are working to get more details. We will provide updates as we get them.

JPD investigating fatal shooting on Ventura St. near Catalina Dr. Unidentified BM shot, deceased on scene. 19th homicide for 2017. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 18, 2017

Jackson police are on the scene of apparent shooting on Ventura Street. pic.twitter.com/ox2FhqgKpu — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) April 18, 2017

