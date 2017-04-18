17-year-old killed in Ventura Drive shooting; JPD searching for shooter

UPDATE: 04/18/2017 9:39am JPD has identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old Rodney Byther.  Police are searching for a black pickup truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to their investigation is asked to call police at: (601) 960.1234 or (601) 355.TIPS (8477).

 

Original Story:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Ventura Drive.

Commander Tyree Jones confirmed that a man was shot on Ventura ner Catalina Drive.

The victim died at the scene.

JPD says this is the 19th homicide for 2017.

