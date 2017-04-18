JPD: 2 people shot on Jones Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Jones Avenue.

JPD said two people were shot while they were in a black car.

Officers said the shooter left the scene in a white Honda.

WJTV has a crew at the scene. We are working to get more details.

WJTV will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

JPD investigating double shooting near 1600 block of Jones Ave. Two unidentified BM shot while in a vehicle. Suspects fled in white Honda. pic.twitter.com/zhX2ki0rJB — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 18, 2017

JPD investigating a shooting near the 1600 block of Jones Ave. More information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 18, 2017

