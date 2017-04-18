JPD: 2 people shot on Jones Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Jones Avenue.

JPD said two people were shot while they were in a black car.

Officers said the shooter left the scene in a white Honda.

WJTV has a crew at the scene. We are working to get more details.

WJTV will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

