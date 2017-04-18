Kevin Spacey to host the 2017 Tony Awards show

Mark Kennedy, Entertainment Writer, The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO - Actor Kevin Spacey waves as he arrives to attend the Giorgio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2016-2017 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, June 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Spacey has been picked to host this year’s Tony Awards, putting the award-winning star of “House of Cards” in the unenviable position of steering a telecast surely facing a post-“Hamilton” hangover.

The telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall and producers are sure to be keeping their fingers crossed that they avoid any technical or human snafus that have marred previous awards shows this year, including the wrong winner announced at the Oscars and sound issues at the Grammys.

Producers also hope Spacey will limit the audience erosion likely from the numbers last year when “Hamilton” drew 8.73 million viewers, up 35 percent from 2015. Last year’s host was James Corden and 2015 saw Kristin Chenoweth teaming up with Alan Cumming.

FILE PHOTO – Actor Kevin Spacey smiles as he acknowledges the fans as he hold a mask during an NHL hockey game between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings in Sunrise, Fla., Saturday, March 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s