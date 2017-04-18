Madison County Board of Supervisors rescind vote on liquor store

Related Coverage Madison County supervisor says he will change vote over proposed liquor store

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Supervisors change their vote, stopping a liquor store from moving into the area.

They planned for the store to move in next to a gas station on North Old Canton and Yandell Road near two subdivisions.

Some neighbors got upset after supervisors voted to approve resort status a few weeks ago, so the board changed their vote.

“The problem was the notice,” said Elverse Alexander, who lives in the area. “It was just so quick, and then they voted on it, and the supervisor was unprepared. The public didn’t get a chance to give any feed back to that supervisor.”

Officials say liquor stores need resort status if they are outside city limits.