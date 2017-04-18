Man wanted for allegedly using cloned credit cards in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police needs your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation.

According to police, the man in the surveillance photo is suspected of using cloned credit cards.

We’re told the person used the cards at several businesses in the area.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Alex Loveall at (601) 856-2121.