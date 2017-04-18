MDOT to temporarily close I-55 South

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the ramp to Interstate 55 southbound at Savanna Street for 30 days.

Crews will reconstruc the ramp.

Drivers entering Interstate 55 southbound can use the Frontage Road to access the Elton Road on-ramp. The Elton Road off-ramp reconstruction is expected to be complete this week.

Drivers should use caution as MDOT crews and contractors will be present and are encouraged to follow the posted speed limit, drive buckled up and distraction free.