MSDH reports 2nd pediatric flu death for 2016-2017 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said a second child has died from the flu.

MSDH said this pediatric flu death happened in South Mississippi.

Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age. The first confirmed pediatric death of the 2016-2017 flu season was reported in January in an individual from Central Mississippi.

Including this reported death, there have been a total of 16 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2007-2008 flu season.

“While our typical peak flu season in Mississippi has now passed, flu can occur year-round, even during the warmer months,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We know, unfortunately, that influenza infections can lead to serious complications and in some cases, death, even for healthy children and young adults.”

Byers said the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to prevent infection.

Get more information about this pediatric flu death on MSDH’s website.