Pearl River Community College works to finalize budget after cuts

POPLARVILLE, Mississippi (WJTV) – Administrators at Pearl River Community College are working to finalize the school’s budget following cuts by state lawmakers.

Funding for the school was cut by $1.5 million. College leaders say they will try to avoid cutting staff or increasing tuition.

