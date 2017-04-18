Pearl River Community College works to finalize budget after cuts

WJTV Published: Updated:

POPLARVILLE, Mississippi (WJTV) – Administrators at Pearl River Community College are working to finalize the school’s budget following cuts by state lawmakers.

Funding for the school was cut by $1.5 million.  College leaders say they will try to avoid cutting staff or increasing tuition.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s