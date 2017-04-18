Police: Cleveland murder suspect killed himself after chase

UPDATE: 04/18/2017 11:55 a.m. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook has shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.

State police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by state police in Erie County, in the state’s northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

He posted video of that shooting on Facebook.

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJTV) – Pennsylvania State Police say they believe that murder suspect Steve Stephens has shot and killed himself following a police pursuit this morning.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page the agency says alleged “‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by (Pennsylvania State Police) members in Erie County. A traffic stop was attempted and, after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. More information will be released as it becomes available.”