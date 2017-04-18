Residents question lawmakers at Town Hall Meeting 04162017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Several Mississippi legislators were on hand to answer questions from residents at a town hall meeting on Sunday in Jackson.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, State Senator David Blount, and State Representative Chris Bell talked about tensions between the United States and North Korea and some of what transpired during the latest legislative session in Mississippi.

Rep. Thompson was asked what he thought about international politics.  “Any nuclear weapon is a dangerous weapon.  In the hands of somebody like North Korea it’s even more dangerous…The question is whether or not his nuclear weapons have the range to get to the US and from all indications they don’t.  We have the technology to shoot it down but he can do a lot of harm in the neighboring countries who are allies of ours but…we don’t want that to happen.”

