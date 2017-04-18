Silver alert issued for Terry man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Starley Lee Moore, 62, of Terry.

According to officials, Moore was last seen on April 4th, around 6:15 p.m. He was on the 1400 block of Moncure Marble Road in Terry.

The alert says Moore was wearing a maroon and brown shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a maroon and brown jacket.

Family members tell officials he has a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Starley Lee Moore contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-857-2600.