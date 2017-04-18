State Fire Marshal’s Office distributing more than 300 smoke alarms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is giving out more than 300 smoke alarms.

They are partnering with the Vision 20/20 project to distribute the smoke alarms to fire departments in Oktibbeha County and the cities of Brandon and Starkville.

The smoke alarms will be distributed for installation in at risk homes in those areas.

“As I have repeated over and over, having working smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in a fire by half,” said Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney.

“The State Fire Marshal’s Office strives to provide fire safety education to consumers and fights to reduce fire deaths in the state. We welcome this partnership with Vision 20/20 and thank them for providing these vital devices.”

Vision 20/20 is a national project that is dedicated to providing national strategies in fire prevention across the country.