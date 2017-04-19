11 Alcorn State University football players arrested in connection with fight

Related Coverage Students concerned about security after fight at Alcorn State University

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Eleven Alcorn State University football players were taken into custody in connection with a fight that broke out in the school cafeteria last week.

Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis said more than 21 affidavits had been filed in connection with the incident. Out of those affidavits, 11 students had been arrested.

The charges range from simple assault to malicious mischief.

Sheriff Davis said school officials have been cooperating with the investigation. He said the football coach told the students to meet him and that’s when the 11 players were taken into custody.

The fight broke out in the cafeteria last Monday and was caught on video. The video, which made rounds on social media, shows dozens of students throwing punches.

Sheriff Davis said the warrants were signed by a judge Wednesday morning. More arrests are expected.