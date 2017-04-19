Alligator spotted in Vicksburg near elementary school

By and Published:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Neighbors in Vicksburg were surprised when they saw an alligator near an elementary school.

Marquida Cook said she was driving on Belva Drive when she saw the gator near Warrenton Elementary. She believes it lives in a nearby lake and hopes wildlife officials will find him a new home.

“I have never seen an alligator out here,” she said. “Kids ride through here, and the school is right there, and people exercise through all the time.”

Officials say you should never approach or try to feed an alligator. If you see one, call the State Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

