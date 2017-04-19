Dog dies in house fire on Cedars of Lebanon

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Cedars of Lebanon overnight.

Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department of the Office of Fire Investigations said crews arrived on the scene a little before 1 a.m.

The homeowner was able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Crews still conducted a search and found a dog dead inside. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control around 1:05 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cedars of Lebanon House Fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s