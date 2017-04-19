Huge hole on Pinetree Drive in Jackson concerns residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Another growing hole near a busy road has some Jackson neighbors concerned.

This is what it looks like on Pinetree Drive in Jackson. A woman contacted our newsroom last week saying it was much smaller at first but has grown in the last few days.

The city has placed road cones around it as a barrier, but many people fear someone could get hurt.

“There’s a lot of traffic on Terry Road and McDowell, and I’m afraid that sooner or later the vibration from the cars are going to cause it cave in and it could be right when someone’s driving through there,” said one resident.

WJTV has reached out to the city about when repairs will be made. We are still waiting for that response.