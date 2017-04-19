MHP accepting applications for cadet class

Published:
Photo: MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is  accepting applications for Cadet Class 62

Applications will be accepted through May 31,2017 and can be picked up at local MHP substations and MHP headquarters in Jackson.

Online applications are also available on DPS’s website.

 

