MHP trooper returns to Magnolia state after running in Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Massachusetts(WJTV) — A Mississippi trooper has returned to the Magnolia State, after finishing the Boston Marathon Monday.

Trooper Kindle Jones has been a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for two years now.

He competed against thousands and came in second among the group of Mississippi runners.

Jones says he trained on his own time for this year’s race and he believes his work paid off for the most part, but he tells us it was a challenge towards the end of the 26-mile run.

“I ain’t gonna say I didn’t train correctly because I definitely put in miles,” Jones said. “I think the main reason was the weather. We had that day. It was somewhere around 70-71 degrees, which is-I’m not gonna say extremely hot-relatively hot for being in Boston at that time of the year.”

More than 30,000 competed in the race.