JPD: Suspect shot after attempting to rob victim on Chestnut Street

By Published: Updated:
Jabaris Mclin (Photo: WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police said a suspect is in custody after he was shot while trying to rob someone else.

Commander Tyree Jones 18-year-old Jabaris Mclin is charged with attempted armed robbery. He was taken into custody at Merit Health.

Jones said Mclin allegedly tried to rob a person at gunpoint on Chestnut Street. Jones said Mclin  fired several shots, but the victim returned fire and shot the suspect in the shoulder.

Police said Mclin showed up at the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s