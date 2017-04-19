JPD: Suspect shot after attempting to rob victim on Chestnut Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police said a suspect is in custody after he was shot while trying to rob someone else.

Commander Tyree Jones 18-year-old Jabaris Mclin is charged with attempted armed robbery. He was taken into custody at Merit Health.

Jones said Mclin allegedly tried to rob a person at gunpoint on Chestnut Street. Jones said Mclin fired several shots, but the victim returned fire and shot the suspect in the shoulder.

Police said Mclin showed up at the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.