Richland Police mourning death of K-9

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A K-9 that worked with the Richland Police deparmtent has died.

Richland Police are mourning the loss of their K-9 officer Boy.

Boy diedSunday at his handler, Det. John Harris’ residence while playing with his daughter.

Police said Boy helped fight drug trafficking in Rankin and Madison Counties.

Det. Harris said Boy, a young Malinois, was sent to the U.S. to become a police dog in 2005.

“Even though he could hardly get in and out of the patrol unit, had trouble hearing he put on his work hat and was there when needed and was always happy,” he said.

A ceremony will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 5:30pm for K-9 Boy’s final call and final patrol through the City of Richland.