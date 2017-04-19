Secretary of State’s office relauches ‘Y’all Business’ website

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Secretary of State's Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Secretary of State’s Office relaunched the online website Y’all Business.

Y’all Business now features new information and features including a mobile interface, making it easier to access the site on a cell phone.

Official said they surveyed more than 78,000 domestic businesses in planning for the relaunch.

New information on Y’all Business includes:

  • Credit availability locations;
  • Workforce development program directors and locations;
  • Authorized charter schools;
  • Legislative, congressional, and judicial districts;
  • County courthouse locations and city halls;
  • UMMC Telehealth locations;
  • Broadband connectivity information;
  • Licensed electronic protection system companies, installers, and technicians;
  • Licensed factory-build home dealers and transporters;
  • Oil and gas wells;
  • Electric power office locations and service areas;
  • Municipal waste water facilities and service areas;
  • Natural gas distribution and service areas; and
  • Public drinking water service areas.

“Mississippi’s future is in small- to medium-sized businesses.  Y’all Business was designed to provide the information this target demographic needs — at no cost to the user — to choose to invest in Mississippi,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

View the website here. 

 

