Secretary of State’s office relauches ‘Y’all Business’ website

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Secretary of State’s Office relaunched the online website Y’all Business.

Y’all Business now features new information and features including a mobile interface, making it easier to access the site on a cell phone.

Official said they surveyed more than 78,000 domestic businesses in planning for the relaunch.

New information on Y’all Business includes:

Credit availability locations;

Workforce development program directors and locations;

Authorized charter schools;

Legislative, congressional, and judicial districts;

County courthouse locations and city halls;

UMMC Telehealth locations;

Broadband connectivity information;

Licensed electronic protection system companies, installers, and technicians;

Licensed factory-build home dealers and transporters;

Oil and gas wells;

Electric power office locations and service areas;

Municipal waste water facilities and service areas;

Natural gas distribution and service areas; and

Public drinking water service areas.

“Mississippi’s future is in small- to medium-sized businesses. Y’all Business was designed to provide the information this target demographic needs — at no cost to the user — to choose to invest in Mississippi,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

View the website here.