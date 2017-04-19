Secretary of State’s office relauches ‘Y’all Business’ website

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Secretary of State’s Office relaunched the online website Y’all Business.
Y’all Business now features new information and features including a mobile interface, making it easier to access the site on a cell phone.
Official said they surveyed more than 78,000 domestic businesses in planning for the relaunch.
New information on Y’all Business includes:
- Credit availability locations;
- Workforce development program directors and locations;
- Authorized charter schools;
- Legislative, congressional, and judicial districts;
- County courthouse locations and city halls;
- UMMC Telehealth locations;
- Broadband connectivity information;
- Licensed electronic protection system companies, installers, and technicians;
- Licensed factory-build home dealers and transporters;
- Oil and gas wells;
- Electric power office locations and service areas;
- Municipal waste water facilities and service areas;
- Natural gas distribution and service areas; and
- Public drinking water service areas.
“Mississippi’s future is in small- to medium-sized businesses. Y’all Business was designed to provide the information this target demographic needs — at no cost to the user — to choose to invest in Mississippi,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.