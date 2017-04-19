TRAFFIC: Highway 468 near Highway 475 intersection in Pearl

Kristine Bellino, Margaret-Ann Carter Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

PEARL, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Pearl Police Department are working an accident on Highway 468 near the State Hospital at Whitfield this morning.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that police say appear non-life threatening.  The incident involved one vehicle which appears to have run off the road into a creek, hitting a tree not far from the Highway 475 intersection in Pearl.

Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WJTV

The crash is under investigation.  One lane of traffic is blocked at this time.  Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for travel and to use extra caution in the area.  Traffic is being directed around the crash site but delays are expected in both directions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

