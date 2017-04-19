TRAFFIC: I-220 at Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are reported along I-220 at Watkins Drive in Jackson.

An overturned cement truck is blocking a portion of the roadway. Law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the immediate area.

WJTV is working with authorities to learn more. Additional information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

